Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $545.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.77 million to $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ACHC stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

