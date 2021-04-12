Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.17. Banner posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,907. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

