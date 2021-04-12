Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report $37.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $155.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $25.35 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

