Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,699.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $13,538,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $9,775,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH opened at $88.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.