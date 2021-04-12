Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.35. 122,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

