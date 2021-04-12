Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $135.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.