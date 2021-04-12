Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.88. 78,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.02. Primerica has a twelve month low of $89.75 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.