Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce $96.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $68.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,968 shares of company stock worth $683,426 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,875,000 after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the period.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

