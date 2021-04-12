Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James cut Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 210,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 146,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

