Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

