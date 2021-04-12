Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $326.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.16 million to $360.18 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $254.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,588,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.