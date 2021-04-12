Brokers Issue Forecasts for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

FLMN stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

