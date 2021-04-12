Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

K opened at C$9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$4,739,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,602,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Insiders sold 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.