Brokers Offer Predictions for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

AEL stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 225,027 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.