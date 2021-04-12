Brokers Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

COST stock opened at $363.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average of $360.67. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

