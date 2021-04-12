Brokers Offer Predictions for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$21.95 and a one year high of C$42.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

