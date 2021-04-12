Brokers Offer Predictions for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $58.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

