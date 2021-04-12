Brokers Set Expectations for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $13.22 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.