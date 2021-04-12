Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Brookfield Asset Management traded as high as $45.91 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.