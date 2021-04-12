Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $5,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

