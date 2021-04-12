BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.17

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$114.17 and last traded at C$113.60, with a volume of 46646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$112.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

