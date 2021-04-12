Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,775 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.50% of Brunswick worth $37,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

