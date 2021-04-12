BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.31. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.59. The company has a market cap of C$381.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

