BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.25 million and $3,066.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.