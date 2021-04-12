Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.10

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 15192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.