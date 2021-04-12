Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Down 85.5% in March

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BHSE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. 2,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,572. Bull Horn has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHSE. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

