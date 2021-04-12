Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.93.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $60.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78. Bumble has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

