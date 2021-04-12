Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £226,956.80 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51).

On Thursday, March 4th, Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,432.85 ($31.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,276.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,397.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 38.30 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

