Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.66

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.