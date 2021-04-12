BUZZCoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 579.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $26.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

