Bytecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $340,651.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $191.04 million and $340,651.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00561641 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

