Bytecoin Achieves Market Cap of $176.94 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $176.94 million and $439,047.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00506781 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 154.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002935 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.