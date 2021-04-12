Bytom Achieves Market Cap of $248.79 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $248.79 million and $66.31 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.93 or 0.00409549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,669,479,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,195,007 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

