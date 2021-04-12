BZEdge Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 145.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00273387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00718139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,602.99 or 0.99348630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.76 or 0.00989707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

