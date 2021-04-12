C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lifted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 4.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.74% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $92,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.76.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

