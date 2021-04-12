C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.55

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.55 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 13611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Insiders have sold 6,302,182 shares of company stock valued at $515,660,536 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $104,063,000.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

