Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Cable One worth $39,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO stock opened at $1,786.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,622.52 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,852.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.