CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $251.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 542.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Grace Capital raised its position in CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

