CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52. Approximately 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

CAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

