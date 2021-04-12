CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00274225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00715552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.09 or 1.00178622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.00966622 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00018650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

