Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.46. The company had a trading volume of 199,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,508. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

