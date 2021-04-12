Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,838 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $378.92. 80,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

