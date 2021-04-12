Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,053 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

