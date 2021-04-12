Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,488 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1,222.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 337,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,587. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

