Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,143,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 123,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $68.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

