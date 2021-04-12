Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.88. 13,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

