Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.89. 111,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,126. The firm has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.