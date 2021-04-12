Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

UNP traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 45,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.