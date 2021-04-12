Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.91. 253,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,707. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

