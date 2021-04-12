Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $621.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,160. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.16 and a 1-year high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $742.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.13.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

